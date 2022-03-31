Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Convergence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Karlita Baker-Hall, Koerber Brian, Billy Busby, Franz Chenet, Gloria Grider, Mario Guzman, Matthew Hiebel, Joseph Pagan, Christopher Salazar, Michael Schocker, Paulina Shrader and Christopher Snell

    U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE

    The video is used for strategic messaging for concepts in force modernization.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 18:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838209
    VIRIN: 220407-A-HI036-1001
    PIN: 220333
    Filename: DOD_108904447
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Convergence, by Karlita Baker-Hall, Koerber Brian, Billy Busby, Franz Chenet, Gloria Grider, Mario Guzman, Matthew Hiebel, Joseph Pagan, Christopher Salazar, Michael Schocker, Paulina Shrader and Christopher Snell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Futures Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT