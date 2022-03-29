Sheppard Air Force Base Non Commissioned Officer Academy Class 22-4 learned two of its members had children facing medical challenges. Together the class rallied around them and put on a 5K Run/Ruck march in their honor
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 17:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|838204
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-VX070-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108904386
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NCOA class rallies around members with family struggles, by SSgt Samuel O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
