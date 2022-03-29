Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCOA class rallies around members with family struggles

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel O'Brien 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Sheppard Air Force Base Non Commissioned Officer Academy Class 22-4 learned two of its members had children facing medical challenges. Together the class rallied around them and put on a 5K Run/Ruck march in their honor

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 17:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 838204
    VIRIN: 220407-F-VX070-001
    Filename: DOD_108904386
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCOA class rallies around members with family struggles, by SSgt Samuel O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ruck
    5K
    Family
    NCOA
    Sheppard

