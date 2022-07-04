CMSgt Manuel-Buckles, CMSgt Odom, CMSgt Sabella, and CMSgt Whitcombe discuss their perspectives on achieving the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 17:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838202
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-PI774-082
|Filename:
|DOD_108904382
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Selects segment 1, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT