The Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs and Consortium of Indo-Pacific Researchers worked with various DOD and DOS entities to compile this congratulatory message for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) on the occasion of its 100th anniversary.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 17:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838197
|VIRIN:
|211119-F-YT915-052
|Filename:
|DOD_108904351
|Length:
|00:19:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Congratulatory Message for the RAAF on Its 100th Anniversary, by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT