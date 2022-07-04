This week’s look Around the Air Force includes how the Career Intermission Program is accepting applications for this year to provide a chance for Airmen and Guardians to pursue interests or needs outside the service temporarily, the 388th Operational Support Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, are working on high-speed secure communications for the F-35A when operating from remote and austere locations, and the World Class Athlete Program and Air Force Shooting are relocating to Colorado Springs.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 15:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838182
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-TK274-027
|Filename:
|DOD_108904161
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: Career Intermission Program, F-35 Agile Communications, World Class Athlete Program, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
