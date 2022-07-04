Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Career Intermission Program, F-35 Agile Communications, World Class Athlete Program

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look Around the Air Force includes how the Career Intermission Program is accepting applications for this year to provide a chance for Airmen and Guardians to pursue interests or needs outside the service temporarily, the 388th Operational Support Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, are working on high-speed secure communications for the F-35A when operating from remote and austere locations, and the World Class Athlete Program and Air Force Shooting are relocating to Colorado Springs.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 15:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838182
    VIRIN: 220407-F-TK274-027
    Filename: DOD_108904161
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US

    This work, Around the Air Force: Career Intermission Program, F-35 Agile Communications, World Class Athlete Program, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    AF
    World Class Athlete Program
    ATAF
    AFTV
    Career Intermission Program
    Agile Communications

