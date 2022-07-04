Defense Secretary Testifies Before Senate Committee, Part 2

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III testifies about the Defense Department’s Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2023 and the Future Years Defense Program. Other witnesses include Mike McCord, undersecretary of defense (comptroller) and chief financial officer, and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 13:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|838155
|Filename:
|DOD_108903859
|Length:
|01:01:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
