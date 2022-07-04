Organic Industrial Base Modernization - Overview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army’s Organic Industrial Base – 23 arsenals, depots and ammunition plants that manufacture, reset and maintain Army equipment – provides critical materiel and sustainment support to warfighters across the Joint Force. Through a 15-year OIB Modernization Implementation Plan nested with the Army’s modernization strategy, Army Materiel Command is modernizing facilities, processes and people to bring the OIB into the 21st century, infuse industry best practices and refine human resource management structure to maximize the skills and capabilities of our workforce.



(U.S. Army video)