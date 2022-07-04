Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Organic Industrial Base Modernization - Overview

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    The Army’s Organic Industrial Base – 23 arsenals, depots and ammunition plants that manufacture, reset and maintain Army equipment – provides critical materiel and sustainment support to warfighters across the Joint Force. Through a 15-year OIB Modernization Implementation Plan nested with the Army’s modernization strategy, Army Materiel Command is modernizing facilities, processes and people to bring the OIB into the 21st century, infuse industry best practices and refine human resource management structure to maximize the skills and capabilities of our workforce.

    (U.S. Army video)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 12:45
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    AMC
    Organic Industrial Base
    OIB
    OIB Modernization

