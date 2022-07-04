Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Eglin Virtual Update 4-7-2022

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander, talks about what Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is doing to highlight Sexual Assault Presentation and Awareness Month.

    Cain also recognizes the children of military members for Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 12:12
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 838134
    VIRIN: 220407-F-DH002-0015
    Filename: DOD_108903664
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Team Eglin Virtual Update 4-7-2022, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Month of the Military Child
    96th Test Wing
    Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Month

