Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander, talks about what Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is doing to highlight Sexual Assault Presentation and Awareness Month.
Cain also recognizes the children of military members for Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 12:12
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|838134
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-DH002-0015
|Filename:
|DOD_108903664
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Eglin Virtual Update 4-7-2022, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
