    Garrison Week in Review -- April 8, 2022

    GERMANY

    04.07.2022

    Video by Nicole Alberico 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Garrison Week in Review News program for April 8, 2022. Topics include Mask Wear, IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition, PCS season. Hosted by Nicole Alberico, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 11:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 838133
    VIRIN: 220407-A-QJ905-391
    Filename: DOD_108903641
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Garrison Week in Review -- April 8, 2022, by Nicole Alberico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    bestwarrior
    ArmyStrong
    StrongTogether
    Summer Surge
    PCS target_news_Europe

