    Cooking Safety

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.07.2022

    Video by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    SGT Henderson demonstrates cooking safety tips to help prevent against kitchen fires in the barracks for the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 09:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838113
    VIRIN: 220407-A-JV318-001
    Filename: DOD_108903350
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cooking Safety, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Safety
    Cooking
    Fires
    U.S. Army Garrison

