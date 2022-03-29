On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: U.S. EUCOM’s top officer describes the historic level off allied support on NATO’s eastern flank to the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 10:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|838112
|VIRIN:
|220329-D-TX415-742
|Filename:
|DOD_108903306
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Europe Report April 7, 2022, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT