    USS Harry S. Truman BROLL Package: 05APR22

    IONIAN SEA

    04.05.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class TYLER BERGSTROM and Seaman Marvin Gabriel

    USS Harry S Truman

    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) conducts flight operations in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.

    Location: IONIAN SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman BROLL Package: 05APR22, by PO3 TYLER BERGSTROM and SN Marvin Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

