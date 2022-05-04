The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) conducts flight operations in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 07:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838101
|VIRIN:
|220405-N-RQ450-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108903244
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Harry S. Truman BROLL Package: 05APR22, by PO3 TYLER BERGSTROM and SN Marvin Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT