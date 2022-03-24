Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducts drivers training in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland on March 24, 2022. Drivers training is conducted to ensure Soldiers are ready and resilient. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 04:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838057
|VIRIN:
|220324-A-FL671-122
|Filename:
|DOD_108903117
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Co. Conducts Drivers Training, by PV2 Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT