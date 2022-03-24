Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Co. Conducts Drivers Training

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    03.24.2022

    Video by Pvt. Ellison Schuman 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducts drivers training in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland on March 24, 2022. Drivers training is conducted to ensure Soldiers are ready and resilient. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 04:18
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 220324-A-FL671-122
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE TRAINING AREA, PL

    This work, Alpha Co. Conducts Drivers Training, by PV2 Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1ID
    atlanticresolve
    strongertogether
    victorycorps
    fightasone

