*Original video optimized for social media posts. Natively 1x1 (1080x1080) But DVIDS may convert and destroy aspect ratio.
CDT Morgan Caselberry is an Army Reserve cadet with the Jacksonville State University ROTC program. She shares how juggling cadet life and college hlped shape the person she is today.
Video By Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 21:24
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|838007
|VIRIN:
|220406-A-KJ871-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108902781
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|US
This work, Morgan Caselberry Commercial, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
