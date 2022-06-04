Staff Sgt. Kyle Hoggarth, Sgt Bristol Fitch and Sgt. Anthony Doran with 1-33 Cavalry “War Rakkasans” 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participate in the Best Sniper Competition April 5th, 2022. Fort Benning GA. Sniper teams, made up of three individuals, from the Around the globe will travel to Fort Benning Georgia to compete in the International Sniper Competition. This competition was created to identify the best sniper team from within the U.S. Military and NATO allies.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 22:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837984
|VIRIN:
|220406-A-SM257-991
|Filename:
|DOD_108901731
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Best Sniper Competition (B-Roll), by SPC John Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
