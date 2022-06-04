Best Sniper Competition (teaser)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837983" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Kyle Hoggarth, Sgt Bristol Fitch and Sgt. Anthony Doran with 1-33 Cavalry “War Rakkasans” 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participate in the Best Sniper Competition April 5th, 2022. Fort Benning GA. Sniper teams, made up of three individuals, from the Around the globe will travel to Fort Benning Georgia to compete in the International Sniper Competition. This competition was created to identify the best sniper team from within the U.S. Military and NATO allies.