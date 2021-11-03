Coast Guard facilitates offload of cruise ship passengers

Members from Coast Guard Sector San Fransisco and Coast Guard Sector Miami recount the offload of over 250,000 passengers and 70,000 crew members from cruise ships due to the COVID-19 pandemic March 11, 2021. “Truly, the strength of the United States Coast Guard is our ability to bring people together to get things done,” said Adm. Karl Schultz, the commandant of the Coast Guard, during the 2021 State of the Coast Guard Address in San Diego. U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee and Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 16:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837978
|VIRIN:
|210311-G-AS553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108901650
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
