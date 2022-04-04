Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fiesta 2022 King's Council Reception B-Roll

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Video by Charlotte Reavis 

    JBSA Fiesta

    U.S. Army North senior leadership, City of San Antonio dignitaries, and members of the San Antonio community gather at the King’s Council Reception inside the Briscoe Western Art Museum in downtown San Antonio, Texas, April 4, 2022. The King's Council Reception was held prior to the Texas Cavalier Parade. The Texas Cavaliers River Parade includes more than 45 decorated floats highlighting schools, local businesses, civic organizations and the military. All proceeds and donations from the parade benefit over 70 children’s charities. (U.S. Army video by Charlotte Reavis)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 18:26
