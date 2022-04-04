Fiesta 2022 King's Council Reception B-Roll

U.S. Army North senior leadership, City of San Antonio dignitaries, and members of the San Antonio community gather at the King’s Council Reception inside the Briscoe Western Art Museum in downtown San Antonio, Texas, April 4, 2022. The King's Council Reception was held prior to the Texas Cavalier Parade. The Texas Cavaliers River Parade includes more than 45 decorated floats highlighting schools, local businesses, civic organizations and the military. All proceeds and donations from the parade benefit over 70 children’s charities. (U.S. Army video by Charlotte Reavis)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 18:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837977
|VIRIN:
|220404-D-NR990-593
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108901647
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
