2022 Shaw Air & Space Expo

The Shaw Air & Space Expo had it all.
Attendees were able to see world class civilian aerobatic performers, precise military aviation and learn about the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics that Shaw Airmen and innovators around the world use to accomplish their mission.
Check out what went down April 2nd and 3rd at our expo!
|04.02.2022
|04.06.2022 16:32
|Package
|837973
|220402-F-TK030-783
|DOD_108901572
|00:01:47
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|0
|0
