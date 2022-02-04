Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Shaw Air & Space Expo

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Shaw Air & Space Expo had it all.

    Attendees were able to see world class civilian aerobatic performers, precise military aviation and learn about the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics that Shaw Airmen and innovators around the world use to accomplish their mission.

    Check out what went down April 2nd and 3rd at our expo!

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 16:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837973
    VIRIN: 220402-F-TK030-783
    Filename: DOD_108901572
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Shaw Air & Space Expo, by SrA Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airshow
    20FW
    TeamShaw
    ShawProud
    ShawAirExpo

