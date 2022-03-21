U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Randy Rhodes, a recovering service member, explains his path to recovery through his reading journey at Wounded Warrior Battalion East, Camp Lejeune, N.C. Sgt. Rhodes has completed over 140 book reports during his time at the Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 16:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837968
|VIRIN:
|220321-M-TI396-540
|Filename:
|DOD_108901506
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|NC, US
|Hometown:
|WENDELL, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A New Chapter, by LCpl Joseph Cooper, LCpl Dylon Grasso and LCpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT