    A New Chapter

    NC, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Cooper, Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso and Lance Cpl. Oneg Plisner

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Randy Rhodes, a recovering service member, explains his path to recovery through his reading journey at Wounded Warrior Battalion East, Camp Lejeune, N.C. Sgt. Rhodes has completed over 140 book reports during his time at the Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Cooper)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 16:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837968
    VIRIN: 220321-M-TI396-540
    Filename: DOD_108901506
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: NC, US
    Hometown: WENDELL, NC, US

