The Navy Exchange Service Command's (NEXCOM) Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility has the unique mission of maximizing the quality of life for U.S. Navy Sailors through the development, testing, and evaluation of uniforms and protective clothing.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 15:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837966
|VIRIN:
|220404-N-QY289-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108901486
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|NATICK, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NEXCOM's Navy Clothing & Textile Research Facility, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT