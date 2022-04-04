Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEXCOM's Navy Clothing & Textile Research Facility

    NATICK, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Video by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    The Navy Exchange Service Command's (NEXCOM) Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility has the unique mission of maximizing the quality of life for U.S. Navy Sailors through the development, testing, and evaluation of uniforms and protective clothing.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 15:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837966
    VIRIN: 220404-N-QY289-0002
    Filename: DOD_108901486
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: NATICK, MA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, NEXCOM's Navy Clothing & Textile Research Facility, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Exchange Service Command

