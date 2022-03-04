Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Conroy 

    360th Recruiting Group

    Shaw held its first air show in six years, opening the gates to over 75,000 people for the Shaw Air and Space Expo April 2-3.

    The show provided an up close and personal look at the military, from the celebrating significant milestones from the U.S. Air Force’s 75 years of service and Shaw’s 80 years in Sumter.

    Blending old and new, the air show kicked off on Friday with the first ever Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Challenge and Expo for future generations while concurrently hosting over 100 members of Operation Desert Storm that deployed from Shaw over 30 years ago.

