Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837964" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Shaw held its first air show in six years, opening the gates to over 75,000 people for the Shaw Air and Space Expo April 2-3.



The show provided an up close and personal look at the military, from the celebrating significant milestones from the U.S. Air Force’s 75 years of service and Shaw’s 80 years in Sumter.



Blending old and new, the air show kicked off on Friday with the first ever Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Challenge and Expo for future generations while concurrently hosting over 100 members of Operation Desert Storm that deployed from Shaw over 30 years ago.