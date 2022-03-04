Shaw held its first air show in six years, opening the gates to over 75,000 people for the Shaw Air and Space Expo April 2-3.
The show provided an up close and personal look at the military, from the celebrating significant milestones from the U.S. Air Force’s 75 years of service and Shaw’s 80 years in Sumter.
Blending old and new, the air show kicked off on Friday with the first ever Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Challenge and Expo for future generations while concurrently hosting over 100 members of Operation Desert Storm that deployed from Shaw over 30 years ago.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 16:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837964
|VIRIN:
|220403-F-BH566-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108901474
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB, by TSgt Ryan Conroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Recruiting Service
LEAVE A COMMENT