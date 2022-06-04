Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea-Air-Space 2022 AllHands Tech Expo

    04.06.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Clay  

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    National Harbor, Md. (April 5, 2022) All Hands Magazine covers Navy League's 2022 Sea-Air-Space Exposition and showcases the technology on display. The Sea-Air-Space Exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 15:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837960
    VIRIN: 220406-N-UX013-1003
    Filename: DOD_108901358
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    Maritime Strategy
    Defense Media Activity
    Navy
    Tri-Service
    Sea Air Space
    SAS 2022

