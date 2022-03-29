Sonja Zindars, a geographer and survey technician, explains her job and how the survey team helps the Charleston District complete one of its primary missions: navigation.
Survey data is publicly available through eHydro at https://navigation.usace.army.mil/Survey/Hydro
To learn more about the District’s navigation responsibilities, visit https://www.sac.usace.army.mil/Missions/Navigation.aspx
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 15:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837959
|VIRIN:
|220329-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108901344
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Charleston District survey team helps maintain South Carolina waterways, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE
U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers
USACE-SAD
U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Charleston District
LEAVE A COMMENT