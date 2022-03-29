Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Charleston District survey team helps maintain South Carolina waterways

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Sonja Zindars, a geographer and survey technician, explains her job and how the survey team helps the Charleston District complete one of its primary missions: navigation.

    Survey data is publicly available through eHydro at https://navigation.usace.army.mil/Survey/Hydro

    To learn more about the District’s navigation responsibilities, visit https://www.sac.usace.army.mil/Missions/Navigation.aspx

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 15:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837959
    VIRIN: 220329-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_108901344
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Charleston District survey team helps maintain South Carolina waterways, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USACE

    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers

    USACE-SAD

    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Charleston District

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers
    USACE-SAD
    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Charleston District
    USACE Charleston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT