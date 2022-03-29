USACE Charleston District survey team helps maintain South Carolina waterways

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837959" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sonja Zindars, a geographer and survey technician, explains her job and how the survey team helps the Charleston District complete one of its primary missions: navigation.



Survey data is publicly available through eHydro at https://navigation.usace.army.mil/Survey/Hydro



To learn more about the District’s navigation responsibilities, visit https://www.sac.usace.army.mil/Missions/Navigation.aspx