    Hawaii Army National Guard 103rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony

    PEARL CITY, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Lianne Hirano 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) 103rd Troop Command Change of Command ceremony of outgoing commander Col. Tyson Y. Tahara to incoming commander Col. Barbara P. Tucker took place at Pearl City, Hawaii, April 3, 2022.

    HIARNG 111th Army Band performed pre-ceremony music.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 14:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837955
    VIRIN: 220405-Z-UF566-1001
    Filename: DOD_108901247
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: PEARL CITY, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Army National Guard 103rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony, by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    117th MPAD
    USARPAC
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    Hawaii
    Military
    Change of command
    Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    HIARNG
    Hawaii Guard
    103rd Troop Command
    111th Army Band
    USINDOPACOM
    103TC

