Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFIMSC’S EOD ‘Team of the Year’ southeast regional competition -- NO LOWER THIRDS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PERRY, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by John Goddin 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center just wrapped up the first of three new regional competitions to help determine the Best Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team in the Air Force! Explosive Ordnance Disposal—or “E-O-D”—teams run in when others run out! No matter the explosive threat, these highly trained experts risk their lives to assess and deliver whatever counterpunch is necessary to render the situation safe. Brian Goddin with Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center public affairs takes us along for the competition and introduces us to the Air Force’s southeastern regional EOD Team of the Year!  

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 14:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837942
    VIRIN: 220406-F-EG306-002
    Filename: DOD_108901066
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: PERRY, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFIMSC’S EOD ‘Team of the Year’ southeast regional competition -- NO LOWER THIRDS, by John Goddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    Team of the Year
    Guardian Center
    AFIMSC
    Tags: EOD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT