    Gen. Richardson opening remarks at the 2022 Caribbean Nations Security Conference

    BARBADOS

    04.06.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Southern Command

    BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (April 6, 2022) – Opening remarks by the commander of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, during the 2022 Caribbean Nations Security Conference in Barbados. (Video courtesy Barbados Information Service)

    Location: BB

    SOUTHCOM
    Barbados
    Laura Richardson
    Mia Mottley
    Errington Shurland
    Daniel Erickson

