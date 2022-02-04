The 433rd Airlift Wing and the 960th Cyberspace Wing inducted 11 local civic leaders into the 2022 Honorary Commanders' Induction Ceremony April 2, 2022, in San Antonio. The intent of the program is to foster friendship between local and military communities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 13:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837912
|VIRIN:
|220402-F-HW725-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108900823
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
This work, 2022 Honorary Commanders' Induction Ceremony, by SrA Brittany Wich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
