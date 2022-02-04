Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Honorary Commanders' Induction Ceremony

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Brittany Wich 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 433rd Airlift Wing and the 960th Cyberspace Wing inducted 11 local civic leaders into the 2022 Honorary Commanders' Induction Ceremony April 2, 2022, in San Antonio. The intent of the program is to foster friendship between local and military communities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 13:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837912
    VIRIN: 220402-F-HW725-1000
    Filename: DOD_108900823
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 2022 Honorary Commanders' Induction Ceremony, by SrA Brittany Wich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gladiators
    Alamo Wing
    HCC
    433AW
    Honorary Commanders Program
    960CW

