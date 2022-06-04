Senate Committee talks Suicide Prevention with DoD Officials

The Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Personnel speaks with Karin Orvis, Defense Suicide Prevention Office director, and Richard Mooney, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for health services policy and oversight, about suicide prevention and related behavioral health interventions in the Defense Department.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 11:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|837893
|Filename:
|DOD_108900588
|Length:
|01:00:18
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
