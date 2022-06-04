Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senate Committee talks Suicide Prevention with DoD Officials

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Personnel speaks with Karin Orvis, Defense Suicide Prevention Office director, and Richard Mooney, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for health services policy and oversight, about suicide prevention and related behavioral health interventions in the Defense Department.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 11:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 837893
    Filename: DOD_108900588
    Length: 01:00:18
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senate Committee talks Suicide Prevention with DoD Officials, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT