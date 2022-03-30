WTI 2-22: Simulated Urban Close Air Support

U.S. Marines with Air Officer Department, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), request simulated close air support in an urban environment, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22 in Brawley, California, March 30, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)
