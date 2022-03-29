Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How do I employ agile combat in AFCENT? Part 2

    QATAR

    03.29.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Col Athanasia Shinas, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Agile Combat Employment Working Group Lead, discusses ACE within the AFCENT theatre at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 29, 2022. ACE is a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase survivability while generating combat power throughout the integrated deterrence continuum. AFCENT is working with its partner nations and developing locations that are both resilient and defendable.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 09:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 837863
    VIRIN: 220329-F-UH796-2003
    Filename: DOD_108900132
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: QA

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, How do I employ agile combat in AFCENT? Part 2, by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    Tabuk
    OAS
    Agile Combat Employment
    Operation Agile Spartan
    ACE Doctrine Note 1-21

