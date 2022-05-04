ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, Greece- Master Sgt. Carl Engle, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron productions superintendent, interview for INIOCHOS 22, April 5, 2022, at Andravida Air Base, Greece.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 10:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|837861
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-IT949-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108900069
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|ANDRAVIDA, GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MSgt Carl Engle video interview for INIOCHOS 22, by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT