    Civil Engineering Women of Aviano

    ITALY

    03.24.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon 

    AFN Aviano

    The women in the Civil Engineering Squadron at Aviano Air Base put on an event to show case their different jobs to the youth of Aviano.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 09:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837856
    VIRIN: 220324-F-NN513-940
    Filename: DOD_108899973
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Civil Engineering Women of Aviano, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano Air Base
    Women's History Month
    31 FW
    31 CES

