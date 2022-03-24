The women in the Civil Engineering Squadron at Aviano Air Base put on an event to show case their different jobs to the youth of Aviano.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 09:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837856
|VIRIN:
|220324-F-NN513-940
|Filename:
|DOD_108899973
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Civil Engineering Women of Aviano, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
