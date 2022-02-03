Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5/7 ADA mobilization B-roll

    GERMANY

    03.02.2022

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment prepare and stage their equipment in Baumholder, Germany, March 2, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Ismael Ortega)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 07:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837854
    VIRIN: 220303-A-RD023-001
    Filename: DOD_108899971
    Length: 00:09:42
    Location: DE

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

