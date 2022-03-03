U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment convoy their equipment to a staging area in Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, March 3, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Ismael Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 07:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837853
|VIRIN:
|220303-A-RD023-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108899970
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5/7 ADA mobilization B-roll timelapse, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
