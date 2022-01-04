Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 22: CALFEX B-Roll

    PHILIPPINES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    Exercise Balikatan

    Philippine and U.S. Air Force combat air controllers coordinate airspace during exercise Balikatan 22 at Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Tarlac, Philippines, April 1, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 06:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837836
    VIRIN: 220401-F-ZJ963-501
    Filename: DOD_108899940
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: PH

    TAGS

    Marines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 22
    BK22

