Balikatan 22: CALFEX B-Roll

Philippine and U.S. Air Force combat air controllers coordinate airspace during exercise Balikatan 22 at Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Tarlac, Philippines, April 1, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)