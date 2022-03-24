SAPR awareness - it starts with you

Team Benelux observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month April 5, 2022, at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Monsivais)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 06:22
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|837835
|VIRIN:
|220324-F-NR482-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108899939
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SHAPE, BE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
AFN
Belgium
SHAPE
Benelux
LEAVE A COMMENT