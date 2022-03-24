Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAPR awareness - it starts with you

    SHAPE, BELGIUM

    03.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Monsivais 

    AFN Benelux

    Team Benelux observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month April 5, 2022, at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Monsivais)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 06:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 837835
    VIRIN: 220324-F-NR482-0001
    Filename: DOD_108899939
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SHAPE, BE

