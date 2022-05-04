U.S. and Philippine Army Forces Conduct Raid During Balikatan

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Philippine Army Soldiers assigned to Company B, 92nd Infantry Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team and U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team 25th Infantry Division conduct a simulated raid at a military operations in urban terrain site against U.S. and Philippine Army forces as part of Exercise Balikatan at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, April 5, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.‐ Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment)