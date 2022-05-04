Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Philippine Army Forces Conduct Raid During Balikatan

    PHILIPPINES

    04.05.2022

    Video by Spc. Joshua Oller 

    Exercise Balikatan

    Philippine Army Soldiers assigned to Company B, 92nd Infantry Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team and U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team 25th Infantry Division conduct a simulated raid at a military operations in urban terrain site against U.S. and Philippine Army forces as part of Exercise Balikatan at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, April 5, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.‐ Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 04:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837818
    VIRIN: 220405-A-AY372-050
    Filename: DOD_108899859
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: PH

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies:
    Balikatan 22
    BK22

