    Music Of Black Innovation Concert

    CAMP WALKER, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    02.23.2022

    Video by Pvt. Pablo Mata 

    AFN Daegu

    Students of Daegu Middle High School performed for their peers during the Music Of Black Innovation Concert during Black History Month.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 23:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837800
    VIRIN: 220223-A-EQ694-584
    Filename: DOD_108899663
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP WALKER, 27, KR

    #USAGDAEGU #AFNDAEGU

