    2-17 Field Artillery BN Fire M777 Towed Howitzer at JBLM

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Capt. Cortland Henderson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Soldiers from 2-17 Field Artillery Battalion "Steel" fire M777 Towed Howitzers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord March 22-30. Platoons fire during Table 12 Gunnery to certify their ability to destroy, defeat, or disrupt the enemy with integrated fires to enable maneuver commanders to dominate in unified land operations.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 18:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837769
    VIRIN: 220329-A-DN279-262
    Filename: DOD_108899356
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-17 Field Artillery BN Fire M777 Towed Howitzer at JBLM, by CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M777 Towed howitzer

    Howitzer
    Field Artillery
    155mm

