Soldiers from 2-17 Field Artillery Battalion "Steel" fire M777 Towed Howitzers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord March 22-30. Platoons fire during Table 12 Gunnery to certify their ability to destroy, defeat, or disrupt the enemy with integrated fires to enable maneuver commanders to dominate in unified land operations.
|03.24.2022
|04.05.2022 18:28
|B-Roll
|837768
|220324-A-RL655-141
|DOD_108899355
|00:01:29
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|1
|1
This work, 2-17 Field Artillery Table 12 Gunnery B-Roll (120 fps), by SGT Jerod Hathaway and CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
M777 Towed howitzer
