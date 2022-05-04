Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

     House Committee Talks Cyber With DOD Officials

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, U.S. Cyber Command commander and National Security Agency director, and John F. Plumb, incoming principal cyber advisor to the secretary of defense, meet with the House Armed Services Committee Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems regarding the strategy, policy and programs for operations in cyberspace and U.S. Cyber Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 18:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 837764
    Filename: DOD_108899343
    Length: 01:06:41
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work,  House Committee Talks Cyber With DOD Officials, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND
    USHORHearings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT