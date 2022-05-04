 House Committee Talks Cyber With DOD Officials

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, U.S. Cyber Command commander and National Security Agency director, and John F. Plumb, incoming principal cyber advisor to the secretary of defense, meet with the House Armed Services Committee Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems regarding the strategy, policy and programs for operations in cyberspace and U.S. Cyber Command.