Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    13th ESC's Green Company grows, evolves during first year

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Video by Capt. Tyson Friar 

    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    FORT HOOD, Texas - A year ago, the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command established its Green Company. The unit, which was the first of its kind at Fort Hood, was designed to drive transformational change across the 13th ESC by welcoming, teaching, training and assessing inbound Soldiers. The unit was created in response to the realization of a need to establish a baseline regarding 13th ESC standards, tactical knowledge and organizational culture designed to proactively combat the three corrosives (sexual harassment/assault, suicide, and racism/extremism), build trust and successfully transition Soldiers to their gaining unit.

    But Green Company hasn’t been just a fire and forget effort. It has grown, changed, and evolved through constant feedback from the Soldiers and leaders who have been through the system.

    An additional week has been added, start to finish now takes three weeks. Even in a time where rapid deployments and heightened readiness are the norm, Green Co. is still a priority for junior enlisted Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and commissioned officers joining the ranks of the 13th ESC.

    There are also efforts to connect Soldiers with local groups and clubs that share an individual Soldier’s likes, hobbies, or interests.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837760
    VIRIN: 220405-A-pt541-888
    PIN: 220405
    Filename: DOD_108899186
    Length: 00:10:37
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th ESC's Green Company grows, evolves during first year, by CPT Tyson Friar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #peoplefirst

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT