The 560th Flying Training Squadron celebrates the 48th Annual Freedom Flyer Reunion by giving Freedom Flyers 208 and 209 their final and champagne flights. The flights were followed by a wreath laying ceremony to honor those lost during the Vietnam conflict and a symposium in the Fleenor auditorium for Vietnam POW veterans to share their stories.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 16:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837753
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-RX305-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108899119
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|RANDOLPH , AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 48th Freedom Flyer Reunion, by Todd Holly and TSgt Tenelle Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
