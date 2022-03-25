Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Freedom Flyer Reunion

    RANDOLPH , AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Todd Holly and Tech. Sgt. Tenelle Marshall

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 560th Flying Training Squadron celebrates the 48th Annual Freedom Flyer Reunion by giving Freedom Flyers 208 and 209 their final and champagne flights. The flights were followed by a wreath laying ceremony to honor those lost during the Vietnam conflict and a symposium in the Fleenor auditorium for Vietnam POW veterans to share their stories.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 16:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837753
    VIRIN: 220325-F-RX305-1001
    Filename: DOD_108899119
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: RANDOLPH , AFB, TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 48th Freedom Flyer Reunion, by Todd Holly and TSgt Tenelle Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POW
    Randolph AFB
    Air Force
    T-38
    560th FTS
    Freedom Flyer

