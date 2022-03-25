48th Freedom Flyer Reunion

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837753" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 560th Flying Training Squadron celebrates the 48th Annual Freedom Flyer Reunion by giving Freedom Flyers 208 and 209 their final and champagne flights. The flights were followed by a wreath laying ceremony to honor those lost during the Vietnam conflict and a symposium in the Fleenor auditorium for Vietnam POW veterans to share their stories.