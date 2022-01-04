220401-N-KN989-1001 WAIANAE, Hawaii (April 1, 2022) Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) contractors begin the final phase of an equipment removal project at Nanakuli Beach Park. The final phase of the three-phase project focuses on removing a 20-inch conduit and the top portions of three manhole/vaults, then laying colored cement over the remaining conduit trench and matching the natural rock color and surface height. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 16:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837746
|VIRIN:
|220401-N-KN989-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108899039
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSEA equipment removal project off Nanakuli Beach, by PO1 Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT