    NAVSEA equipment removal project off Nanakuli Beach

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    220401-N-KN989-1001 WAIANAE, Hawaii (April 1, 2022) Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) contractors begin the final phase of an equipment removal project at Nanakuli Beach Park. The final phase of the three-phase project focuses on removing a 20-inch conduit and the top portions of three manhole/vaults, then laying colored cement over the remaining conduit trench and matching the natural rock color and surface height. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 16:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837746
    VIRIN: 220401-N-KN989-2001
    Filename: DOD_108899039
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSEA equipment removal project off Nanakuli Beach, by PO1 Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Sea Systems Command
    CNRH
    Hawaii
    NAVSEA
    Nanakuli
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo

