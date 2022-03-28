Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TNI/U.S. Army Platoon Exchange 2022 - Hype Video

    INDONESIA

    03.28.2022

    Video by Spc. Daniel Proper 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Indonesian and U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a two-week exercise, Indonesian Platoon Exchange 2022, at Cicalengka, Indonesia, March 8-21, 2022. This annual exchange enhances partnership, fosters relationships, and allows Indonesia and the U.S. Army an opportunity to strengthen combined operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Proper, 25th Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 16:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837743
    VIRIN: 220328-A-LE512-1001
    Filename: DOD_108899032
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: ID

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, TNI/U.S. Army Platoon Exchange 2022 - Hype Video, by SPC Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Tropic Lightning
    Pacific Division
    Strike Hard
    tniusexchange

