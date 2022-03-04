Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Army National Guard 211th Aviation Regiment and 1-487th Field Artillery Sling Load Training [B-ROLL]

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard UH-47 Chinook flight engineers attached to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, 103rd Troop Command, conduct sling load operations training with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 487 Field Artillery Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 2, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 16:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837738
    VIRIN: 220402-Z-YU201-1001
    Filename: DOD_108898933
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Army National Guard 211th Aviation Regiment and 1-487th Field Artillery Sling Load Training [B-ROLL], by SSG Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    117th MPAD
    USARPAC
    National Guard
    211th Aviation Regiment
    Sling load operations
    MH-47 Chinook
    HIARNG
    USINDOPACOM

