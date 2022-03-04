Hawaii Army National Guard UH-47 Chinook flight engineers attached to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, 103rd Troop Command, conduct sling load operations training with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 487 Field Artillery Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 2, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 16:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837738
|VIRIN:
|220402-Z-YU201-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108898933
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hawaii Army National Guard 211th Aviation Regiment and 1-487th Field Artillery Sling Load Training [B-ROLL], by SSG Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
