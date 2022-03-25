Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Tampa Bay AirFest

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Imagery gathered during the 2022 Tampa Bay AirFest held at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 25-27, 2022. Approximately 185,000 guests gathered to commemorate the Air Force’s 75 years of global air superiority during the event, bolstering community support and inspiring past, present and future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 15:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837727
    VIRIN: 220405-F-CC148-1003
    Filename: DOD_108898785
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Tampa Bay AirFest, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    MacDill
    Tampa
    Tampa Bay AirFest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT