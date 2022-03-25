Imagery gathered during the 2022 Tampa Bay AirFest held at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 25-27, 2022. Approximately 185,000 guests gathered to commemorate the Air Force’s 75 years of global air superiority during the event, bolstering community support and inspiring past, present and future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 15:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837726
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-CC148-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108898758
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
